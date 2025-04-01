Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5% on highway sections across country

NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5% on highway sections across country

According to official of NHAI, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation

Every year, it is implemented from April 1. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commuters on national highways and expressways will need to pay more for their road journeys, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4 to 5 per cent on highway sections across the country.

The revised toll charges for motorists on national highways across the country have come into effect from Tuesday, a senior highways ministry official told PTI.

NHAI notifies toll rate hikes for all the national highways and expressways separately.

According to him, the change in toll fee is part of an annual exercise to revise the rates that are linked to the changes in the wholesale price index-based inflation. Every year, it is implemented from April 1.

 

There are around 855 user fee plazas on the national highway network on which user fee is levied as per National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Out of these, around 675 are public-funded fee plazas and 180 are concessionaire-operated toll plazas.

The revised rates will affect the commuters of key routes across the country, including Delhi-Meerut Experssways, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Jaipur Highway, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

