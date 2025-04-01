Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Supreme Court slams UP govt, development body over demolitions in Prayagraj

Observing that the demolition action was carried out in a "high-handed" manner, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said, "This shocks our conscience"

The court also reminded the authorities that the right to shelter is an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. (Photo: PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down on the Uttar Pradesh government and the Prayagraj Development Authority, calling its 2021 demolition of homes in the city “inhuman and illegal”. The court also ordered the civic body to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation within six weeks to each homeowner who had approached the court.
 
Observing that the demolition action was carried out in a “high-handed” manner, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “This shocks our conscience. There is something called right to shelter, due process of law.”
 
The court also pulled up the state and the civic body for razing homes under the false premise that the plot belonged to the late gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed.
 
 
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan observed, “There’s a video where small huts are being demolished by a bulldozer, and a small girl is running away with her books. It has shocked everybody.”
 
The court also reminded the authorities that the right to shelter is an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

“Considering the illegal action of the demolition which is in violation of rights of the appellants under Article 21 of the Constitution, we direct the Prayagraj Development Authority to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the appellants,” the court said.
 
It also expressed its disapproval of the manner of affixing demolition notices.
 
“This affixing business must be stopped. They have lost their houses because of this,” the court said.
 
The apex court was hearing a plea by advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed and others whose houses were demolished.
 
The Allahabad High Court had rejected their plea challenging the demolition. The petitioners had reportedly been served a notice on March 6, 2021, with respect to certain constructions at Lukerganj in Prayagraj district.

Topics : Supreme Court UP government Prayagraj

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

