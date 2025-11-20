Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 07:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Labourer killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Labourer killed, 8 injured as building collapses in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Upon learning of the incident, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh visited the site and demanded appropriate compensation for the kin of the deceased labourer and those injured

Sonbhadra mine collapse, NDRF, rescue

According to police, eight workers were rescued from the site with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and admitted to a hospital | Image: X@NDRFHQ

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A labourer was killed and eight others were injured on Wednesday when the roof of a three-story under-construction building collapsed in the Rabupura area of ??Gautam Buddh Nagar district, police said.

The incident occurred in Nagla Hukum village when workers were removing the lintel shuttering of the roof around noon. The structure suddenly gave way, trapping about a dozen workers under the debris, they said.

According to police, eight workers were rescued from the site with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and admitted to a hospital.

While one worker, identified as 22-year-old Zeeshan, died during treatment, five others are in a critical condition, they said.

 

Police said some more workers are feared to be trapped, and rescue operations are still underway.

Also Read

Sonbhadra mine collapse, NDRF, rescue

5 more bodies recovered as death toll rises to 6 in UP mine collapse

building collapse

Death toll in Indonesian school collapse hits 61 as more bodies recovered

earthquake, Myanmar

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 14, dozens still missing

building collapse

Indonesia school collapse: 3 bodies found, over 50 students still missing

earthquake, Thailand, earthquake in Thailand

Rescuers use heavy machinery at collapsed Indonesian school as hope fades

Those rescued include Danish, 21, Fardeen, 18, Shakeel, 38, Kamil, 20, and Nadeem, 30.

Upon learning of the incident, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh visited the site and demanded appropriate compensation for the kin of the deceased labourer and those injured.

The building belongs to a man named Mahabir, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Al Falah University

Al Falah chairman's property in MP gets notice over illegal construction

quantum computing, AI, CHIP

Karnataka launches concept of India's 'first Quantum City' in Bengaluru

south india, Indian Population, population

India, six other nations to add 500 mn new city residents by 2050: UN

Supreme Court, SC

SC may consider referring Talaq-e-Hasan challenge to 5-judge bench

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

Editors Guild flags DPDP rules for failing to safeguard journalistic work

Topics : Building Collapse Gautam Budh Nagar Accidents

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon