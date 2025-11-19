Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka launches concept of India's 'first Quantum City' in Bengaluru

Karnataka launches concept of India's 'first Quantum City' in Bengaluru

Speaking at the Quantum Technology Roundtable during the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, the minister said that 2025 is being observed as the International Year of Quantum Science

quantum computing, AI, CHIP

Under the Karnataka Quantum Mission, the state has announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment, with the vision of building India's strongest quantum ecosystem.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday unveiled the concept of "India's first Quantum City", proposed at Hesaraghatta here, aimed at positioning the state at the forefront of the global quantum technology landscape.

Speaking at the Quantum Technology Roundtable during the 28th Bengaluru Tech Summit, the minister said that 2025 is being observed as the International Year of Quantum Science.

The minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology added that Karnataka is preparing not only to lead in research but also to export quantum hardware, cloud services, and skilled human resources to global markets.

"Karnataka has the capability to build the quantum technologies of the future and export them to the world," he said.

 

Under the Karnataka Quantum Mission, the state has announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment, with the vision of building India's strongest quantum ecosystem.

Also Read

Naegleria fowleri, brain eating amoeba

Brain-eating amoeba: Why Karnataka has warned pilgrims visiting Sabarimala

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with other ministers (Photo: X@siddaramaiah)

Karnataka plans ascent into India's space orbit with $22 billion targetpremium

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

New AI city to come up in Bidadi, B'luru infra to get ₹1 trn: Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM, insists on sugarcane price, AIIMS

artificial intelligence, AI

Karnataka launches KEO, a low-cost AI-ready PC to bridge the digital divide

The upcoming Quantum City will serve as the centrepiece of this mission, according to a statement.

"The city will house advanced research laboratories, a Quantum Hardware Park, cryogenic testing facilities, quantum cloud clusters, and a deep-tech startup zone," it said.

Quantum City will offer end-to-end plug-and-play services, from research to incubation to commercialisation for quantum technologies, it added.

Boseraju also highlighted the state government's recent approval of Rs 1,136 crore for establishing the Quantum Supremacy Centre in Bengaluru, a landmark initiative positioning Karnataka at the forefront of quantum chip fabrication.

"While the rest of the country is still beginning discussions on semiconductors, Karnataka is already advancing towards quantum chip manufacturing," he said.

According to the minister, Quantum City will feature state-of-the-art research laboratories and a dedicated Quantum Hardware Park.

It will also include cryogenic and precision testing facilities, quantum cloud and data clusters, and a deep-tech and quantum startup district.

The city will offer end-to-end systems linking research, manufacturing, and global exports.

"Quantum City will open a new chapter in India's technological future. Karnataka is ready to lead the world in quantum innovation and exports," Boseraju said.

He added that during his recent visit to Switzerland, several international organisations had expressed interest in collaborating on the Quantum City initiative.

Work is already underway to establish the Swiss-Karnataka Quantum Collaboration Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

south india, Indian Population, population

India, six other nations to add 500 mn new city residents by 2050: UN

Supreme Court, SC

SC may consider referring Talaq-e-Hasan challenge to 5-judge bench

dpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

Editors Guild flags DPDP rules for failing to safeguard journalistic work

Cryogenic engine, Chandrayaan-3, CE 20

ISRO successfully tests boot-strap mode start on CE20 cryogenic engine

Anmol Bishnoi, Anmol, Bishnoi

Delhi court grants NIA 11-day custody of Anmol Bishnoi for interrogation

Topics : India News Karnataka Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon