Business Standard
Home / India News / DPCC prohibits idol immersion in Yamuna, water bodies ahead of festivals

DPCC prohibits idol immersion in Yamuna, water bodies ahead of festivals

The Delhi Police and municipal bodies will work together to enforce these guidelines and take action against illegal idol-making operations, the DPCC order stated

Yamuna

Yamuna river | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The DPCC has prohibited the immersion of idols in the Yamuna and other water bodies and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on violators, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Pooja celebrations.
In an order issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday, local civil bodies have been tasked with creating temporary immersion sites or artificial ponds near residential areas.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in 2019 and 2021 issued directives, prohibiting idol immersion in Ganga and its tributaries, specifying that violators will have to pay Rs 50,000 as environmental compensation.
 
"The Delhi Police and municipal bodies will work together to enforce these guidelines and take action against illegal idol-making operations," the DPCC order stated.
DPCC further directed the officials to monitor vehicles carrying prohibited idols.
"Violators of the guidelines will face fines of up to Rs. 50,000, with continued non-compliance potentially resulting in penalties ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,00,000," the DPCC order read.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Expect new members in MPC to be appointed in time, says RBI Guv Das

clean air

Delhi breathes clean air for 128 days in first half of 2024: Report

Infra, infrastructure

MMRDA appoints contractors for projects worth Rs 12,500 cr in Mumbai, Thane

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

News updates: Rain lashes central Delhi, minimum temp settles at 23.3 deg C

Swachh Bharat Mission

Swachh Bharat Mission prevented 60,000-70,000 infant deaths: Study

The DPCC has mandated new directives for eco-friendly idol immersion during major festivals like Ganeshotsav and Durga Puja, explicitly prohibiting the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols in any water bodies.
Meanwhile, the public is advised to use designated immersion sites and encourage immersion in temporary or artificial ponds.
Decanted water from such immersions should be repurposed for gardening, and biodegradable materials should be composted.
Additionally, the DPCC will conduct water quality assessments before, during, and after the immersion process to ensure compliance with environmental standards. Awareness campaigns are planned to inform the public about the benefits of using eco-friendly idols and the new guidelines, the order said.
The immersion of idols in water bodies during these festivals has led to significant pollution, with toxic chemicals used in idols--including mercury, zinc oxide, chromium, lead, and cadmium--leaching into the water, harming aquatic life and potentially causing serious health issues in humans, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot calls gig workers 'Pradushan Yodha', asks them to adopt EVs

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi records cleanest air quality for Jan-Aug in six years, AQI hits 53

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhi govt starts preparations to control air pollution during winters

Aap

LG undid plans to make city pollution-free by ordering tree felling: AAP

air pollution, AQI

7% of daily deaths in 10 Indian cities linked to PM2.5 pollution: Study

Topics : Delhi Pollution Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Ganesh Visarjan Durga Puja

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon