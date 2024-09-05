Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 WhatsApp Stickers; complete guide on how to download

Ganesh Chaturthi is a widely celebrated Hindu festival in India. It is mostly celebrated in the southern parts of the country, including Maharashtra, every year. It is believed that Ganesh was born mid-day making it the reason behind the tradition of conducting the Ganesha Puja during mid-day. This year, the ten-day celebration will begin on September 7, 2024.
On this occasion, the people love to share creative stickers to their families and friends. The most popular messaging application in the world is WhatsApp. In WhatsApp, one can share many GIFs, Doodles, stickers and many other animated stickers to share with their closed ones.
If you want to greet friends and family on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, then you can use third-party WhatsApp sticker applications to share related stickers with them. If you want to share some good stickers, then here's the complete process of how you can do this.
How to download and send WhatsApp stickers on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024?
Here are the simple steps to download and share WhatsApp stickers this Ganesh Chaturthi 2024:
- First, visit the Play Store on your Android device and search for 'Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 WhatsApp stickers'. Several third-party applications will show and you can select the one you like and download it. However, iOS devices wouldn't allow too many third-party apps, so you can download sticker.ly from Apple stores on their device.
- You can select the sticker app that you like the most and install it on your Android device.
- Once the application is successfully installed in your Android or iOS device then you can open the application.
- There will be a list of Ganesh Chaturthi sticker packs related to Ganesh Chaturthi, you can select the best stickers collection and click on the 'plus' icon that appears on the right side of the application.
- Apart from WhatsApp, you can also use these stickers on other messaging applications, like Telegram. To use these stickers add them to your Whatsapp packs to the application.
- Once it is confirmed you can tap on the 'Add' button.
- You can add all these stickers you can use all these sticker packs in the sticker section within WhatsApp.