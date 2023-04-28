close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Landslide in Kinnaur damages apple plants; no casualties reported

A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Tangling Tehsil Kalpa, Kinnaur district on Thursday night leading to damage to the apple plants of the gardeners

ANI General News
Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH-94) blocked near Narendra Nagar following a landslide triggered due to heavy rainfall in the area, in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Tangling Tehsil Kalpa, Kinnaur district on Thursday night leading to damage to the apple plants of the gardeners.

"An incident of Landslide occurred at Tangling Tehsil Kalpa District Kinnaur. In this incident, there has been a huge loss to the apple plants of the gardeners, due to the darkness of the night; it is not known how much damage has been done," District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Kinnaur said in a statement on Friday.

According to the officials, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in the incident so far.

"A police team and Local Pradhan on the sport no human loss and other loss reported," DEOC said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 3, a landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Solan late on Sunday evening, leading to the damage of a petrol pump, said DEOC, Solan.

Also Read

First voter of independent India Shyam Saran Negi passes away in Himachal

EC mourns demise of first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi

Apple transportation through drones to become reality in Himachal's Kinnaur

216 roads closed after fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal's Kinnaur, no damage reported

Verdict likely in Jiah Khan case; Sooraj Pancholi faces abetment charge

PM inaugurates 91 FM radio transmitters for border, aspirational districts

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Natgrid to scale up surveillance, offer real-time intel on individuals

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

According to the DEOC, there has been no loss of life reported in the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh landslide

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Legendary TV host Jerry Springer dies aged 79 in Chicago yesterday

Jerry Springer
3 min read

Gap between private and public sector wage bills widens in 2022-23

CEO pay grows faster than profits in FY19: Combined compensation rises 6.3%
2 min read

Glenmark Life rallies 10%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4FY23 results

Pharma stocks, firms, earnings
3 min read

How the world backed two generals, and put Sudan on the path to war

Photo: Bloomberg
9 min read

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Jet had shut its operations in April 2019 and was taken to the insolvency court two months after by its lenders.
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rajnath to China: Existing border pact violations 'eroded' basis of ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI
1 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Same-sex marriage: Arguments on sexual orientation may be raised in future

same sex marriage, gay
5 min read

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh
3 min read

Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image: IOA Prez PT Usha

PT Usha
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon