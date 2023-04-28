

According to a report by the Indian Express (IE), the delay was due to the tripping of the overhead equipment (OHE) triggered by monkeys in the section. Delhi Metro's yellow line was delayed for over an hour on the Central Secretariat-Kashmere Gate section on Thursday. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted about the delay at 7:45 am, and at 9 am, it again tweeted that the normal services have been restored. While Delhi wondered why the services were delayed, reports emerged stating that the delay was due to three monkeys.



The DMRC contacted the officials of the forest department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to rescue the monkeys. "Train services on the affected section between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat section were run through the Up direction track due to the presence of monkeys and restoration of OHE on the Down direction track. This resulted in bunching of trains and subsequent delays primarily on the affected section of Yellow Line during this period," it said, quoting DMRC.

Monkey menace in Delhi

The news of monkeys disrupting the lives of Delhiites is not new. Earlier, videos circulating on social media showed monkeys entering the metro and sitting with the passengers. Prominent places like the Prime Minister's office and Delhi High Court have also reported the problem of monkey menace.

The court banned the feeding of monkeys and allowed municipal corporations to impose fines on violators. Moreover, the monkeys were to be captured, treated and transported to the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. The problem was first highlighted in 2007 when the then-deputy mayor of Delhi, Surinder Singh Bajwa, fell from his balcony and died after being attacked by a monkey. In the same year, the New Friends Colony Residents Welfare Association moved the Delhi HC and demanded a ban on feeding monkeys.



Food collection drives were to be carried out in the city to feed the monkeys at the sanctuary. The bench, headed by Justice Swatanter Kumar, has also said 25 per cent of the simian population of the city can be sterilised by government agencies.



In fact, a report by The Print, published earlier this month, said that the Delhi HC had hired two men to scare the monkeys away from its premises. In the fifteen years since then, the Delhi government and MCD have made several attempts to get rid of the problem. They hired monkey catchers for the task, installed langur cut-outs and even ran sterilisation drives for the monkeys.



In January this year, advocate Shashwat Bharadwaj filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi HC, calling it a "grave problem of monkey menace" in the city. He was quoted in the report by The Print as saying that in 2019, the Delhi government had received Rs 5.43 crore to sterilise monkeys. However, if not more severe, the problem remains as it was 15 years ago.



During the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said the state had received funds from the Centre for the purpose and a tender was floated for hiring monkey catchers, but nobody came forward. In the same month, the Delhi government told the court that sterilisation was not working and professional monkey catchers were not coming forward to help control the menace.

Amid all this, it is unclear when the problem will be solved for Delhiites or if it ever will. Until then, we might have no alternative but to witness them monkeying around.