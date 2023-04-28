close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Natgrid to scale up surveillance, offer real-time intel on individuals

Natgrid services will be available to 11 central agencies and police departments of all states and Union Territories

BS Web Team New Delhi
Surveillance

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Intelligence Grid (Natgrid) has made all the preparations to expand surveillance, The Hindu Business Line (HBL) has reported. The agency is ready to offer real-time intelligence about individuals and other entities to law-enforcement authorities across the country.
To this end, Natgrid will collect data from airports, railways, PAN records, banks, passports, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), telecom service providers, vehicle registration data, National Population Register (NPR), open source intelligence, corporate details, among others.

Natgrid has already collected a considerable amount of data, such as PAN records, bank facilities which include credit card information, passports, company details, immigration etc.
Government sources quoted by HBL said that agencies were already leveraging Natgrid facilities to expose drug rackets.


What is Natgrid?
The National Intelligence Grid, or Natgrid, started its operations on December 31, 2020, under the Union Home Ministry. It has been mandated to maintain a repository of intelligence databases. The data is used to counter illegal activities by sharing information with several security agencies. Natgrid works as an integrated intelligence grid that connects databases of core security agencies of the government of India. It ensures the quick availability of intelligence to security agencies. Natgrid has also developed a mechanism that flags any suspicious financial transactions.

Also Read

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

Meta introduces new privacy features for protecting its young users

Data privacy rising exponentially as a job creator, says Tsaaro report

Illegal liquor: Consumption may be up, but deaths show the opposite trend

WhatsApp details privacy and safety features rolled out in 2022

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023: Check the full winners' list here

BSF intercepts Pak drone in Gurdaspur sector, forcing it to return

India logs 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in past 24 hours


Natgrid services will be available to 11 central agencies and police departments of all states and union territories. The eleven agencies include the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Directorate General of GST Intelligence.

Provisions for data safety

The data repository at Natgrid aims to capture all the digital footprints of an individual or an entity.
With such a large volume of data at its disposal, Natgrid is said to have taken appropriate measures to ensure data safety. Government officials said that the Natgrid infrastructure has adequate safeguards to prevent any unauthorised access. The data is end-to-end encrypted and can be accessed only after proper authorisation and authentication have been completed, they added.

However, Natgrid has faced opposition on account of possible violations of privacy and leakage of confidential personal data.
Topics : Amit Shah Home Ministry Phone surveillance surveillance NATGRID BS Web Reports CBI National Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India logs 7,533 new Covid-19 cases, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

HDFC Bank
2 min read

Nato allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks to Ukraine during war

NATO
4 min read

Centre likely to seek different taxation policy for games of skill, chance

Online gaming ready to hit the big league
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rajnath to China: Existing border pact violations 'eroded' basis of ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Chinese counterpart General Li Shangfu during a bilateral meeting, in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI
1 min read

Same-sex marriage: Arguments on sexual orientation may be raised in future

same sex marriage, gay
5 min read

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh
3 min read

Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image: IOA Prez PT Usha

PT Usha
1 min read

Enrolments under APY cross 52 million mark; AUM over Rs 27,200 crore

pensions, funds, retirement, investments, investors, savings
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon