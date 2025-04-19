Latest LIVE: 4 killed, 14 rescued as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad
BS Web Team New Delhi
Jangipur Superintendent of Police Ananda Roy said that normalcy has been restored in the violence-hit areas of West Bengal, and the situation is now under control following recent clashes over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. "Normalcy has been restored. Since April 12, no incidents of violence have been reported. We have registered 122 cases and arrested 272 accused so far. Internet services have been restored." SP Roy said. The violence, which erupted on April 11 during protests against the new Waqf law, resulted in significant property damage, injuries, and the displacement of several families. The administration responded by setting up temporary shelters and relief camps in the affected districts, including Malda and Murshidabad. President Donald Trump is preparing to make one of the controversial personnel changes laid out in the conservative Project 2025 blueprint for his second term. He plans to reclassify 50,000 federal employees under what's known as Schedule F, which means they'll have less civil service protection. The proposal follows an executive order signed at the beginning of his term, and it's expected to be published in the Federal Register on Friday afternoon. Trump announced the move on social media. If these government workers refuse to advance the policy interests of the President, or are engaging in corrupt behavior, they should no longer have a job, he wrote on his Truth Social platform. This is common sense, and will allow the federal government to finally be run like a business.'
9:44 AM
West Bengal Governor to visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad today
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will visit riot-hit areas of Shamsherganj in Murshidabad district to review the situation and interact with the affected people, a senior official said. Bose will then head to the other strife-torn places in Dhulian, Suti and Jangipur in the district, he said.
9:28 AM
Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, air quality improves to 'moderate'
Rain and gusty winds swept through parts of Delhi on Friday evening, offering relief from the heat. The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies over parts of Delhi for Saturday, along with light rain, thunderstorms and winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour, gusting up to 60 kmph, in the evening. Air quality in the capital improved to the 'moderate’ category on Saturday morning after being in the 'poor' category on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 166 at 8 am today.
9:17 AM
Indian student hit by stray bullet, killed at bus stop in Canada's Ontario
A 21-year-old Indian student was killed in Canada after being struck by a stray bullet while waiting at a bus stop on her way to work. The shots were fired by someone in a passing car. Harsimrat Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, was fatally injured. Hamilton Police are investigating the homicide, which occurred on Wednesday evening. They confirmed that Randhawa was an innocent bystander.
9:02 AM
Fire breaks out at tent house godown in Prayagraj
A fire broke out at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are working to douse the flames. Officials said no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, and an investigation is under way. Further information is awaited.
9:00 AM
4 killed, 14 rescued as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad
At least four people died after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad area early Saturday, with around two dozen others feared trapped beneath the debris, police said. Rescue operations are underway with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services, and Delhi Police at the site.
First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 8:59 AM IST