close
Sensex (-0.26%)
67659.59 -179.04
Nifty (-0.25%)
20141.30 -51.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5887.85 + 21.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.18%)
40755.05 -74.85
Nifty Bank (-0.26%)
46111.75 -119.75
Heatmap

LIVE: Congress leaders call for delaying seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
congress, congress yatra

Photo: PTI

Expressing confidence about the party faring well in the upcoming assembly polls in five states, some Congress leaders on Sunday called for delaying the seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections till November so as to do it from a position of strength, said PTI citing sources. The call from a section of leaders, particularly those from states where the Congress is directly in contest with some INDIA bloc partners, came while the top party leadership pitched for strengthening the Congress as well as the opposition bloc. ...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Arvind Kejriwal Congress United Opposition Parliament United Nations Libya BJP AAP Today News top news of the day

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRONine new Vande Bharat trains to be launched soon; check the routes here

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon