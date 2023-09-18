LIVE: Congress leaders call for delaying seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc
BS Web Team New Delhi
Expressing confidence about the party faring well in the upcoming assembly polls in five states, some Congress leaders on Sunday called for delaying the seat-sharing talks with INDIA bloc partners for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections till November so as to do it from a position of strength, said PTI citing sources. The call from a section of leaders, particularly those from states where the Congress is directly in contest with some INDIA bloc partners, came while the top party leadership pitched for strengthening the Congress as well as the opposition bloc. ...Read More
First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 9:42 AM IST