LIVE: SC to hear over 200 petitions challenging CAA implementation today

The Supreme Court will today hear a bunch of more than 200 pleas challenging the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) by the Centre. The petitions want a stay on the implementation of the CAA and the Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024. The petitioners argue that CAA's selective preference is without any reasonable differentiation and violates the right to quality under Article 14. The petitioners include the IUML, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra; Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh; AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi; Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia; NGOs Rihai Manch and Citizens Against Hate, Assam Advocates Association; and some law students.



Delhi has emerged as the capital city with the poorest air quality while Bihar's Begusarai has been identified as the world's most polluted metropolitan area, according to the World Air Quality Report 2023 by Swiss organisation IQAir. India had the third-worst air quality out of 134 countries in 2023 after Bangladesh (79.9 micrograms per cubic metre) and Pakistan (73.7 micrograms per cubic metre), according to the new report.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged on Monday that BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha and some others "conspired" with top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy by paying Rs 100 crore to the AAP. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the probe agency last week from her Hyderabad home and she is in the ED custody till March 23. The probe agency alleged that "Kavitha and her associates were to recover the proceeds of crime paid in advance to AAP and to further generate profits/proceeds of crime from this entire conspiracy." Kavitha has stated earlier that she had done nothing wrong and alleged that the Centre was "using" the ED as the BJP could not gain a "backdoor entry" into Telangana.