LIVE news: SC to hear ECI's plea on modification of electoral bonds order

The Supreme Court is set to hear today an application filed by the Election Commission seeking modification of the operative portion of its March 11 order in the electoral bonds case. The EC stated that the order had noted that copies of the documents submitted by it to the Supreme Court in sealed cover during the course of hearing be maintained at the office of the Election Commission. The EC said it did not keep any copy of the documents and added that they may be returned so that it can comply with the court directions. A separate plea submitted by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from a panel for the selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners was also set to come up for hearing on Friday. The matter is not shown in Friday's list of business on the Supreme Court website.



Stating that it is closely monitoring the implementation of the the Citizenship Amendment Act in India (CAA), the United States expressed its concerns regarding the notification of the contentious law in a statement released on Thursday. "We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller during his daily briefing with reporters. "We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," Miller added.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hospitalised on Thursday after she was injured in a fall in the vicinity of her home. The Trinamool Congress chief was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital.