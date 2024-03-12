LIVE: PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad today, flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains





Hours after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Security measures was tightened in many parts of Delhi with paramilitary personnel conducting night patrols and flag marches in the northeastern parts of the city, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and other areas. Protests were held across the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh, after the CAA bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019. After the central government implemented the CAA on Monday, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed, police in Delhi's northeast district identified 43 hotspots and conducted patrols there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains on his visit to Gujarat. Ten new Vande Bharat trains between Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mysuru- Dr MGR Central (Chennai), Patna- Lucknow, New Jalpaiguri-Patna, Puri-Visakhapatnam, Lucknow - Dehradun, Kalaburagi - Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru, Ranchi-Varanasi, Khajuraho- Delhi (Nizamuddin) ill be flagged off by PM Modi. PM Modi will also flag off freight trains on the Dedicated Freight Corridor from various locations - New Khurja Jn, Sahnewal, New Rewari, New Kishangarh, New Gholvad, and New Makarpura.



The Maldivian media reported on Monday that the first batch of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives manning a helicopter gifted by India have left the island nation. Approximately 25 Indian soldiers who were stationed in Addu city are now back in India after handing over the operations of a helicopter to an Indian civil crew, a media official for the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) informed reporters. There was no confirmation from India’s defence ministry on the withdrawal of the first batch of Indian military personnel from the Maldives as reported by the media in the Maldives.