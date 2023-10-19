LIVE: Delhi's overall air quality recorded in 'moderate' category today

The air quality in the National capital on Thursday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117. Notably, the AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday.According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, SAFAR-India, Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category today and the government's air quality recording service also predicts 'moderate' quality air tomorrow as well in the city.

The Prime Minister of the United KIngdom, Rishi Sunak is set to embark on a visit to Israel later on Thursday, where he will meet with the top leaders to discuss the country's ongoing war with Hamas, and express solidarity, Reuters reported citing the UK PM's office. According to his office, Sunak will meet Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel.