LIVE: Delhi's overall air quality recorded in 'moderate' category today

BS Web Team New Delhi
The air quality in the National capital on Thursday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117. Notably, the AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday.According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, SAFAR-India, Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category today and the government's air quality recording service also predicts 'moderate' quality air tomorrow as well in the city.
The Prime Minister of the United KIngdom, Rishi Sunak is set to embark on a visit to Israel later on Thursday, where he will meet with the top leaders to discuss the country's ongoing war with Hamas, and express solidarity, Reuters reported citing the UK PM's office. According to his office, Sunak will meet Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel.
In response to Venezuela's government and a faction of its opposition formally agreeing to work together to reach a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election, the US agreed Wednesday to temporarily suspend some sanctions on the country's oil, gas and gold sectors. Tuesday's agreement between President Nicols Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
