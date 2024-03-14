LIVE news: Kovind panel likely to submit report on simultaneous polls today
BS Web Team New Delhi
The high-level committee on simultaneous polls is expected to submit an eight-volume report on 'one nation, one election' to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The panel, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, may recommend amending at last five articles of the Constitution to enable holding of simultaneous polls in the country. The committee is likely to suggest having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body elections. Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former finance commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap and senior advocate Harish Salve are also a part of the panel which was set up in September last month.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday signaled that the party is looking at funds crunch alleging that bank accounts where money donated by people had been kept had been frozen by the NDA government. Kharge also claimed that huge fines have been imposed on the Congress by the Income Tax department. Kharge urged the people to stand strong together and ensure his party's triumph in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, to "save" the Constitution and democracy in the country.
Agitating farmers will march into Delhi today to press their demands that include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops. The Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers to hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at Delhi's Ramlila Ground today.
9:24 AM
Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalised in Pune
Former President Pratibha Patil has been hospitalised in Maharashtra's Pune city for the treatment of fever and chest infection, officials of the medical facility said on Thursday. Her condition is stable, they added. "Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the Bharati hospital said.
9:20 AM
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami unveils development schemes worth Rs 229.3 crore
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled and laid the foundation stone of multiple schemes worth Rs 229.3 crores on Wednesday. He was participating in the 'Beneficiary Honor Ceremony' organized at the Police Ground Gopeshwar in Chamoli district on Wednesday.
9:15 AM
Land-grabbing case: ED raids multiple locations related to suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan
Probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) today raided several locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in connection with an alleged land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan. The raids are still underway at the residential places of suspects linked to the case.
9:07 AM
Agitating farmers to hold 'Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan today
Protesting farmers will march into the national capital today to push for the fulfillment of their demands that include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops. The gathering, set to from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, aims to "intensify the fight against government's policies", focusing on issues like MSP and implementing the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.
9:03 AM
Delhi government fined Rs 50,000 for challenging order that gave health benefits to worker
The Delhi High Court today imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the Delhi government after dismissing its appeal against a single judge bench order granting maternity benefits to a woman contractual employee at State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission. The high court observed that it was 'surprised' that a government that publicised schemes promoting the interest of women filed such a 'misconceived appeal'.
8:32 AM
PM Modi-led committee set to pick two Election Commissioners
The Selection Committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Thursday to finalise the names of two new Election Commissioners (ECs) to fill the vacancies created in the Election Commission after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel last Saturday.
8:31 AM
Kovind panel likely submit report on simultaneous polls to President Murmu today
The high-level committee set up by the Centre to draw a blueprint for holding simultaneous elections is expected to submit an eight-volume report to President Droupadi Murmu today, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The panel is likely to suggest having a singular electoral roll for holding Lok Sabha, state assembly and local body elections.
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 8:40 AM IST