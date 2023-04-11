close

LIVE: Muslims in India doing better, Sitharaman rebuts Western 'perception'

"India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there's in reality, their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will this happen in India in the sense, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" said the Finance Minister. Comparing the Muslims of Pakistan with India, she said that Muslims in India are doing better. ...Read More

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

