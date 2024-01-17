LIVE news: Pakistan warns of consequences after Iran strikes Balochi bases
BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE news updates: Pakistan today slammed Iran's for "violation of its airspace", during which Tehran claimed to have targeted two bases belonging to the Jaish al-Adl militant group. Iran had launched attacks in Pakistan on Tuesday , targeting what it says are bases for the militant group, the country's state media reported, potentially upping the ante in West Asia which is already affected by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
As dense fog in northern India continued to wreak havoc on flights schedules leading to long delays and cancellations, the central government set up war rooms at six major airports on Tuesday. A total of more than 2,500 flights to and from Delhi were affected since Sunday with just Tuesday’s tally at 781 till 9.30 pm.Earlier on Tuesday, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), issued show cause notices to IndiGo and Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), citing breach of security conventions and inadequate arrangements in handling passengers. The inciting incident for the BCAS move was a Goa-Delhi flight that diverted to Mumbai on Sunday night because of dense fog. A video of passengers of this flight eating food on the Mumbai airport tarmac had gone viral on Monday.
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has been asked by The Directorate of Estates on Tuesday to vacate the bungalow immediately, which had been allotted to her as an MP. The former TMC MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha last month for breach of ethics. Moitra was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled.
9:35 AM
Iran holds meet with Pakistan in Davos forum, strikes Balochistan on same day
Iran on Tuesday launched strikes on two bases belonging to the Jaish ul-Adl terror group in Pakistan's Balochistan province. This ac coincided with a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
9:33 AM
Delhi airport chaos: Over 170 flights affected, 20 trains delayed due to dense fog today
9:31 AM
PM Modi to unveil projects worth more than Rs 4,000 cr in Kochi
PMModi will launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi, including the New Dry Dock and the International Ship Repair Facility at the Cochin Shipyard Limited.
First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 9:43 AM IST