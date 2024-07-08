LIVE: Overnight rainfall leaves several areas of Mumbai waterlogged; schools shut, flights diverted
From Mumbai rains to PM Modi's maiden Russia visit in five years, catch all the latest news from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The city of dreams never sleeps but it may have to swim as heavy overnight rainfall have inundated several low-lying areas of India's financial capital. Consequently, BEST buses have been diverted. Meanwhile, large crowds have gathered to catch local trains after their services were temporarily suspended following the downpour. Apart from Mumbai, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert in Maharashtra’s Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Amravati and Nagpur districts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on Monday for the first time in five years. PM Modi is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit, which will stretch into Tuesday. An array of bilateral issues, ranging from defence ties to trade, are expected to be discussed during the meeting between the two leaders. The two last met in 2022 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Uzbekistan.
The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions on Monday. Citing alleged paper leaks and other malpractices, the pleas seek a re-conduct of NEET-UG 2024. The hearing will decide the fate of more than 2.3 million candidates who took the exam earlier this year. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra will consider over three dozen petitions.
8:41 AM
Centre, NTA oppose demand to cancel exams; says instances of malpractices are isolated
As Supreme Court summer vacation ends today, a three-judge will hear the petitions after 10.30 am. Notably, the Central Government and the National Testing Agency have filed affidavits before the Court opposing the demand to cancel the exam. They have told the Court that the instances of alleged malpractices are isolated and do not warrant the scrapping of the entire exam jeopardising the future of thousands of honest students. On the other hand, the petitioners have sought a retest contending that the paper leak was widespread affecting the sanctity of the exam.
8:35 AM
Agenda will be extensive; PM Modi, Putin will be able to talk in an informal way as well: Kremlin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day (July 8 to July 9) visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will be PM Modi's first visit to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. In an interview with Russia’s state-run VGTRK television channel, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well…We are expecting a very important and full-fledged visit, which is so crucial for Russian-Indian relations."
8:34 AM
BMC asks Mumbaikars to step out only if necessary; BEST buses diverted
First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 8:30 AM IST