LIVE: Overnight rainfall leaves several areas of Mumbai waterlogged; schools shut, flights diverted

The city of dreams never sleeps but it may have to swim as heavy overnight rainfall have inundated several low-lying areas of India's financial capital. Consequently, BEST buses have been diverted. Meanwhile, large crowds have gathered to catch local trains after their services were temporarily suspended following the downpour. Apart from Mumbai, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert in Maharashtra’s Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Amravati and Nagpur districts.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on Monday for the first time in five years. PM Modi is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit, which will stretch into Tuesday. An array of bilateral issues, ranging from defence ties to trade, are expected to be discussed during the meeting between the two leaders. The two last met in 2022 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Uzbekistan.



The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of petitions on Monday. Citing alleged paper leaks and other malpractices, the pleas seek a re-conduct of NEET-UG 2024. The hearing will decide the fate of more than 2.3 million candidates who took the exam earlier this year. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra will consider over three dozen petitions.



