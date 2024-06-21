LIVE news: ED moves Delhi HC against order granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Latest news updates: The Enforcement Directorate today moved Delhi High Court against the order of the trial court granting bail to Kejriwal. Catch all the news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 21 moved the Delhi High Court against the order of the trial court granting bail to Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case case related to Delhi liquor policy.
The United States stated on Thursday that it supports India and Pakistan having direct talks with each other, but it believes the two countries should decide the pace and scope of the discussions. Talking to reporters at a daily news conference, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller asserted that the US values its essential relationships with both — India and Pakistan. “As we have said, we support direct discussions between India and Pakistan, but the pace, scope and character should be determined by those two countries, not by us,” he said.
The Enforcement Directorate is likely to move the Delhi High Court on Friday against bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the city's Rouse Avenue court in the liquor policy case. Vacation judge Nyay Bindu granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party convener Kejriwal– who has been in judicial custody since March. Kejriwal was taken in custody by the probe agency on March 21 in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. he Supreme Court had granted a 21-day interim bail to Kejriwal in view of the Lok Sabha elections on May 10.
Rainfall on Friday morning disrupted International Yoga Day events in Kashmir, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the celebrations on the banks of the Dal Lake, officials here said. The main yoga event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) was scheduled to start at 6:30 am.
10:29 AM
ED moves Delhi HC against order granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved the Delhi High Court against the order of the trial court granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.
9:48 AM
Tripura minister urges minister Vaishnaw to introduce train services on Agartala-Kolkata route via Dhaka
Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has written to railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to introduce train services from Agartala to Kolkata via Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.
9:32 AM
Yoga has reached every corner of the world due to efforts of PM Modi: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday said his government will establish 51 Yoga Studios' across the state to promote the ancient practice which benefited people immensely during the Covid pandemic.
9:28 AM
Yoga India's unique gift to humanity: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu today stated that yoga is India's unique gift to humanity, and it has become far more important because of rising lifestyle-related problems. She, along with other officials of the President's Secretariat, also performed yoga at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
9:26 AM
Yoga Day celebration 2024: Defence Minister, Army Chief perform Yoga in Mathura
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande along performed Yoga in Mathura on the occassion of International Yoga Day 2024.
9:18 AM
Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society: PM Modi
At a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event at the SKICC in Srinagar, PM Modi said that yoga has helped people realise that their welfare is linked to the welfare of the world around them. "The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past," the prime minister said.
8:57 AM
We support direct discussions between India, Pakistan, says US state department
The United States asserted that it supports India and Pakistan having direct discussions with each other, but it believes the two countries should decide the pace and scope of the talks. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US values its essential relationships with both — India and Pakistan.
