LIVE news: ED moves Delhi HC against order granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 21 moved the Delhi High Court against the order of the trial court granting bail to Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case case related to Delhi liquor policy.

The United States stated on Thursday that it supports India and Pakistan having direct talks with each other, but it believes the two countries should decide the pace and scope of the discussions. Talking to reporters at a daily news conference, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller asserted that the US values its essential relationships with both — India and Pakistan. “As we have said, we support direct discussions between India and Pakistan, but the pace, scope and character should be determined by those two countries, not by us,” he said.