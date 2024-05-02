LIVE: SC Registry returns central govt's 'clarification' petition on spectrum allocation

The Supreme Court Registry has declined to receive the central government's application seeking clarification of the February 2012 judgement in the 2G case in which the top court had stated that spectrum allocation should be done through auctions. The SC Registry returned the application, calling it misconceived and an attempt to seek a review of the judgement in the guise of asking for clarification, The Indian Express reported today citing sources.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised alarm over the the Election Commission's "delay" in releasing the final voter turnout figures for the initial two phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The chief minister also expressed concern over the sudden spike in polling percentages during those phases. At two rallies in Malda and Murshidabad districts, Banerjee accused the Centre of neglecting the state as it has a high percentage of minority and backward communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jab at previous UPA governments at the Centre, stating that “New India” does not send dossiers on terrorists to other countries but gives a “dose” to them and kills them on their home turf. At an election rally in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, PM Modi said, "Ten years ago, the country was suffering due to terrorism. However, Congress, despite knowing the origin of terrorism, used to send a dossier to Pakistan. Today, India doesn't send dossiers to the masters of terrorism, but gives them a dose and kills them on their home turf.”