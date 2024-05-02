LIVE: SC Registry returns central govt's 'clarification' petition on spectrum allocation
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Supreme Court Registry has declined to receive the central government's application seeking clarification of the February 2012 judgement in the 2G case in which the top court had stated that spectrum allocation should be done through auctions. The SC Registry returned the application, calling it misconceived and an attempt to seek a review of the judgement in the guise of asking for clarification, The Indian Express reported today citing sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jab at previous UPA governments at the Centre, stating that “New India” does not send dossiers on terrorists to other countries but gives a “dose” to them and kills them on their home turf. At an election rally in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, PM Modi said, "Ten years ago, the country was suffering due to terrorism. However, Congress, despite knowing the origin of terrorism, used to send a dossier to Pakistan. Today, India doesn't send dossiers to the masters of terrorism, but gives them a dose and kills them on their home turf.”
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised alarm over the the Election Commission's "delay" in releasing the final voter turnout figures for the initial two phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The chief minister also expressed concern over the sudden spike in polling percentages during those phases. At two rallies in Malda and Murshidabad districts, Banerjee accused the Centre of neglecting the state as it has a high percentage of minority and backward communities.
9:30 AM
Police killed student outside Wisconsin school after reports of someone with a weapon, says official
Police shot and killed a student outside a Wisconsin middle school Wednesday after receiving a report of someone with a weapon, the state's attorney general said in the first law enforcement briefing on gunshots that sent children fleeing and prompted an hourslong lockdown of local schools. Officials had previously said an active shooter who never got inside the building was “neutralized” outside Mount Horeb Middle School.
9:28 AM
Bomb hoax case: Domain of emails traced to Russia; suspect used VPN, says police
The suspect involved the bomb hoax likely used a virtual private network (VPN) to cover their identity and the country domain (.ru) of the email ID used to send threats to over 150 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday was also used for a similar email sent to a private school in the city last year, said officers involved in the investigation, highlighting that that tracking people under such circumstances can be tricky.
9:21 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raises doubt over revised poll figures
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the the Election Commission's "delay" in releasing the final voter turnout figures for the initial two phases of the Lok Sabha elections. At two rallies in Malda and Murshidabad districts, the chief minister also expressed concern over the sudden spike in polling percentages during those phases.
9:16 AM
'New India' does not send dossiers on terrorists to other countries, kills them on home turf: PM Modi
At an election rally in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the previous UPA governments at the Centre, stating that “New India” does not send dossiers on terrorists to other countries but gives a “dose” to them and kills them on their home turf.
PM Modi asserted that, "Ten years ago, the country was suffering due to terrorism. However, Congress, despite knowing the origin of terrorism, used to send a dossier to Pakistan. Today, India doesn't send dossiers to the masters of terrorism, but gives them a dose and kills them on their home turf.”
8:41 AM
SC Registry returns central govt's 'clarification' petition on spectrum allocation
The top court's registry has declined to receive the central government's application seeking clarification of the February 2012 judgement in the 2G case in which the it had stated that spectrum allocation should be done through auctions. The SC Registry returned the application, calling it an attempt to seek a review of the judgement in the guise of asking for clarification,
First Published: May 02 2024 | 8:51 AM IST