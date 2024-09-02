LIVE: 27 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; 140 trains cancelled, 26 NDRF teams deployed
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Telangana government on Monday stepped up relief measures following heavy rains in the state which led to the death of at least nine people and inundation of low-lying areas. The affected people were shifted to relief camps at some places in the state.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures.
People in several places in the state were grappling with the situation though there had been some let up in the rains on Monday morning.The flood victims at Khammam, as Munneru rivulet was in spate, said their belongings were washed away and that drinking water was not available to them. Some local residents provided them with food on Sunday, they said.
They alleged that they had got no relief from the officials. The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency.
The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state.
"Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.
Without specifying the number of boats received, the statement added that many boats are being used to evacuate flood victims.
2:07 PM
Depression near Telangana likely to weaken into well-marked low-pressure area: IMD
“The Depression over East Vidarbha and adjoining Telangana moved NWwards with lat 19.8°N and long 79.9°E, about 70 km ESE of Chandrapur (Maharashtra), 90 km south of Bramhapuri (Maharashtra). Likely to move nearly NWwards across Vidarbha and weaken into a well marked low pressure area,” IMD said in its latest update.
2:03 PM
Rail services between Kesamurdram and Intakanne to resume by Tuesday evening
"We will start the operations by tomorrow evening. Our efforts are to start it earlier too, but by tomorrow evening it will be started again. For now certain areas are not approachable, but more manpower, more machines are yet to come in the area for help", South Central Railway general manager told ANI.
12:50 PM
Telangana govt steps up relief, rescue measures following heavy rains
The Telangana government on Monday stepped up relief measures following heavy rains in the state which led to the death of at least nine people and inundation of low-lying areas.
