Home / India News / Law and order collapsed in Bihar, feel sorry to back govt: Chirag Paswan

Law and order collapsed in Bihar, feel sorry to back govt: Chirag Paswan

Paswan, who heads the LJP (Ram Vilas) -- a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, was talking to reporters in Patna before leaving for Gayaji, where he is scheduled to address a rally

"The situation in the state has become scary. The administrative failure is being blamed on both rank incompetence and connivance with criminals," Chirag Paswan added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday said he felt "sorry to support" the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, charging it with failure to control the law and order situation in the state.

Paswan, who heads the LJP (Ram Vilas) -- a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, was talking to reporters in Patna before leaving for Gayaji, where he is scheduled to address a rally.

"I have heard claims that the recent spurt in violent crimes is linked to the upcoming assembly polls, and there are attempts to defame this government. Still, it is the responsibility of the administration to keep the law and order situation under control. I feel sorry to support a government which is failing on this count," said the Hajipur MP.

 

"The situation in the state has become scary. The administrative failure is being blamed on both rank incompetence and connivance with criminals," he added.

Paswan claimed that almost every day, incidents of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and rape are being reported from the state  "Authorities concerned have miserably failed to check the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Law and order have collapsed. The situation is almost out of control. It needs to be checked immediately," he said.

Paswan's comments are expected to give ammunition to the RJD-led opposition, which is attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the spate of crimes that have rocked the state over the last few months.

Elections would be due in the state later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

