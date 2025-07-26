IRCTC blocks over 25 million user IDs. Here's what led to the move

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has deactivated more than 25 million user IDs to tackle misuse and irregularities in the ticket booking process.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made this revelation during a Rajya Sabha session on July 25. Responding to a query raised by Member of Parliament AD Singh, the minister said the decision was made after extensive analysis revealed that these user accounts had suspicious credentials.
Why were so many IDs deactivated?
According to the Vaishnaw, IRCTC used data-driven analysis to identify accounts that were likely being used to manipulate or exploit the booking system, often by unauthorised agents or bots to hoard tickets unfairly.
This move aims to enhance transparency and ensure that genuine passengers can access tickets more easily and fairly.
New rules for Tatkal bookings
To further improve fairness in the ticketing process, Indian Railways has rolled out several new measures:
- From July 1, 2025, Tatkal tickets can only be booked via the IRCTC website or mobile app by users who have verified their identity through Aadhaar.
- Agents are restricted from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes after reservations open each day.
- Digital payment options are now available even at railway reservation counters, making the system more inclusive and user-friendly.
- Boosting transparency and access.
- About 89 per cent of train tickets are now booked online, signalling a massive shift towards digital adoption.
- Special trains and additional coaches are introduced based on real-time demand monitoring, especially when waiting lists grow too long.
- Schemes like VIKALP (Alternate Train Accommodation Scheme) and an upgradation system are in place to help waitlisted passengers get confirmed seats and maximise usage of available train capacity.
These reforms reflect Indian Railways' broader push to modernise and make train travel more seamless for everyday passengers. With the deactivation of suspicious accounts and Aadhaar-linked bookings, the goal is to ensure that the system works for genuine users—reducing exploitation and making confirmed tickets more accessible to all.