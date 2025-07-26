Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Agitating ASHA workers in Kerala welcome Centre's reported incentive hike

Agitating ASHA workers in Kerala welcome Centre's reported incentive hike

There are media reports that the Centre approved a proposal to hike the fixed monthly incentive of ASHAs from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 during the recent 9th meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG)

ASHA workers in Kerala

They said the union government's decision would be beneficial for over 10 lakh ASHA workers in the country | Image: X/@THKerala

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ASHA workers in Kerala who have been agitating for the last several months against the state government demanding a hike and post-retirement benefits, on Saturday welcomed the Centre's reported decision to increase their fixed monthly incentive.

They said the union government's decision would be beneficial for over 10 lakh ASHA workers in the country.

There are media reports that the Centre approved a proposal to hike the fixed monthly incentive of ASHAs from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 during the recent 9th meeting of the Mission Steering Group (MSG).

The media also reported that the retirement benefits of the ASHA workers would be increased by the Centre, too.

 

S Mini, state vice president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) whose members are carrying out the indefinite agitation in front of the Secretariat here, said they had already carried out two Parliament marches raising the same demand.

Also Read

Mpox, blood

60 mn people screened for sickle cell disease, says health ministry

Protein Powder

Unsafe gains: 14% of Indian protein powders have toxins, 70% mislabelled

gallbladder stones

Sudden stomach and back pain? You might be ignoring gallbladder stones

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Govt has adopted holistic approach to improve health of citizens: Amit Shah

Luma Fertility

Luma Fertility raises $4 mn in seed funding led by Peak XV's Surge

"We welcome the union government's decision to increase the fixed monthly incentive. The incentive had been the same so far since the scheme was launched 18 years ago. We have been demanding the Centre to increase this," she told reporters here.

She said the Members of the Parliament from the state visited them when they began the agitation in front of the Secretariat on Feb 10 and assured them to take up the matter with the union government.

The present decisions were a continuation of the assurance given by the MPs, she said.

The leader said the fixed monthly incentive of the ASHA workers was now raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500 and the retirement benefit was increased from Rs 20,000 to 50,000 by the Centre.

"But, we will end our ongoing agitation only when the state government increases the honorarium as demanded by us," Mini said, adding that the state authorities could enhance it easily.

A section of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been protesting outside the secretariat since February 10, demanding a hike in their honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 and a post-retirement benefit of five lakh rupees.

Asha workers in Kerala receive an honorarium of Rs 7000 -- given entirely by the state. The fixed incentives are given in a 60-40 ratio by the Centre and the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw

IRCTC blocks over 25 million user IDs. Here's what led to the move

CASTE MATTERS

Caste, feudal mindset persists in MP judiciary: HC on treatment of judge

Floods, flood

Mumbai floods: 20 years ago, brave men saved lives with limited equipment

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC notes GNCTD's decision to re-advertise DCPCR posts, sets timeline

Bihar govt hikes monthly pension of retired journos by ₹9K ahead of polls

Bihar govt hikes monthly pension of retired journos by ₹9K ahead of polls

Topics : Indian healthcare Workers strike workers Kerala indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon