Business Standard
Home / India News / Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave contract to kill Salman Khan arrested

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member who gave contract to kill Salman Khan arrested

The accused, Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, along with gang members, had planned to execute Bollywood actor Salman Khan's assassination using weapons from Pakistan

Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the investigation linked to the alleged plot to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the Navi Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The suspect, identified as Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended in Panipat, Haryana, officials said on Thursday.

He had allegedly given a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan. According to the police, the accused was in touch with a Pakistan-based handler. Singh, along with gang members, had planned to execute Khan’s assassination using weapons from Pakistan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The police will also interrogate Singh in connection with politician Baba Siddique’s murder, which took place last week. Siddique succumbed to bullet injuries after being targeted by three shooters in Bandra East, Mumbai, on Saturday. The Mumbai police have confirmed the involvement of the Bishnoi gang in the incident.
 

Why was Baba Siddique targeted?

The former Maharashtra minister was reportedly targeted due to his close association with Khan. Punjab-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in an Ahmedabad jail, had threatened Khan in 2018 over his Blackbuck shooting case. The animal is considered sacred in the Bishnoi community, which is based in Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan.

The probe into an alleged plot to kill Khan first began after a case was registered following a firing incident outside his Bandra residence in April. At least 18 persons, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, were named in the first information report.

After Siddique was killed outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai, a member of the gang named Shubbu alias Shubham Lonkar purportedly claimed responsibility for the incident. The police have arrested two of the three shooters. Lonkar remains at large, but his elder brother Pravin has been arrested from Pune.

More From This Section

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

LIVE news updates: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister for 2nd time

construction, Economy, Building

DPCC launches dust control portal for construction projects in Delhi

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi's new initiative aims at stronger bonds with Indian, other expats

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi Traffic police issues alert in view of Valmiki Jayanti Shobha Yatra

Travelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

With over 20+ bomb threats, here's how it is managed at an Indian Airport


Security has been beefed up outside the actor’s home, and he has been asked to limit visitors following the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Zepto looks to raise $100 million, marking third funding round in 6 months

Flight, plane, Airplane

Police arrest teen for bomb threats to airlines, planned to frame friend

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah's first order as J&K CM: No green corridors on his routes

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

From Article 370 to RTI: Justice Sanjiv Khanna's defining judgments

Modi, Narendra Modi

On Abhidhamma Divas, PM Modi says world's solutions lie in Buddha, not yudh

Topics : BS Web Reports Salman Khan Pakistan Baba Siddique Mumbai police Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon