Delhi Traffic police issues alert in view of Valmiki Jayanti Shobha Yatra

Delhi traffic police issues advisory in the central capital region, asking commuters to avoid some routes due to 'Shobha Yatra' honouring Valmiki Jayanti

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Oct 17 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Delhi police have issued traffic guidelines in view of the likely disruption in the capital on Thursday due to a 'Shobha yatra' honouring Valmiki Jayanti. 

The police advisory indicates that the yatra will begin at 2 pm from Red Fort and it will conclude at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir on Mandir Marg.

The yatra will pass through various locations which include 
  • Gauri Shankar Mandir
  • Gurudwara Shish Ganj
  • Chandni Chowk Town Hall
  • Nai Sadak
  • Barsha Bulla Chowk
  • Chawri Bazar
  • Hauz Qazi
  • Ajmeri Gate
  • Paharganj Pul
  • Chuna Mandi
  • RamaKrishna Mission
  • Chitra Gupta Road
  • Panchkuian Road
  • Mandir Marg
The police advisory states that commuters are advised to avoid these routes to avoid inconvenience, requesting to plan their journeys accordingly through central Delhi.
 

Significance of Valmiki Jayanti 

Valmiki Jayanti, popularly known as Pragat Diwas is celebrated across the country to pay tribute to the great sage. Valmiki is known by multiple names such as Balmiki, Ratnakara, Lal Beg, and Bala Shah. The life of the great sage changed a lot after meeting sage Narad Muni. Being born a dacoit, he robbed and killed numerous people but his life turned upside down after the sage advised him to chant the word ‘Rama.’ 

Despite multiple attempts, he couldn't chant the word, so Narad Muni asked him to say 'Mara' instead, which is ‘Rama’ spelt backwards in Hindi. This eventually turned into Ram and his penance continued for many years. Lord Brahma was impressed with Ratnakar's penance and blessed him with the name Valmiki.

The story of Narada Muni inspires millions of people by illustrating that anyone can change their path and contribute positively to society irrespective of their past. 

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

