Legendary figure in automotive sector: PM condoles Osamu Suzuki's demise

Osamu Suzuki, the man who took a risk and bet on India when no one else believed in having a viable automobile company in the country, has died at the age of 94

PM said that Suzuki had a profound affection for India and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market.

Condoling the demise of global automotive industry legend Osamu Suzuki, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he had a profound affection for India and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market.

Osamu Suzuki, the man who took a risk and bet on India when no one else believed in having a viable automobile company in the country, has died at the age of 94, according to information shared by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation on Friday. He passed away on December 25 due to malignant lymphoma, it said. 

 

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure in the global automotive industry. His visionary work reshaped global perceptions of mobility. Under his leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation became a global powerhouse, successfully navigating challenges, driving innovation and expansion," Modi said in a post on X. 

Suzuki had a profound affection for India and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market, the prime minister said.

"I cherish fond memories of my numerous interactions with Mr. Suzuki and deeply admire his pragmatic and humble approach. He led by example, exemplifying hard work, meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to quality. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers," Modi said.

Suzuki, who took the risk of partnering with the then Indian government to form a joint venture, Maruti Udyog Ltd, in 1981 -- at a time when India was still a closed economy under a licence regime -- is widely regarded as the man who spurred the automotive industry in the country.

Maruti Udyog Ltd later on became Maruti Suzuki India Ltd subsequent to the government completing its exit in 2007 with Suzuki Motor Corporation holding a majority stake. Osamu Suzuki was the director and honorary chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

