Here's how India Inc and industry leaders pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Here's how India Inc and industry leaders pay tribute to Manmohan Singh

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani described former Manmohan Singh as "a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions"

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 5:11 PM IST

India Inc mourns the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a towering figure in Indian politics and the architect of the 1991 economic reforms that transformed the nation. The 92-year-old leader, known for his humility and intellect, passed away on Thursday, leaving behind a legacy of economic liberalisation and visionary leadership.

Gautam Adani: ‘A masterclass in leadership’

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani described Manmohan Singh as “a rare leader who spoke softly but achieved monumental strides through his actions.” Commenting on Singh’s pivotal role in reshaping India's economic landscape, Adani said, “History will forever honor his pivotal role in the transformative 1991 reforms that reshaped India and opened its doors to the world.”
 
 
Adani lauded Singh’s life as a “masterclass in leadership, humility, and service to the nation”, a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

N Chandrasekaran: ‘A visionary leader’

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also pays tribute to Manmohan Sing, he said in a statement, “We mourn the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, one of the stalwarts who envisioned a new, liberalised India.”
 
The former PM’s modesty and personal values accompanied the high insight which has won him great respect from everyone across the world, as observed by Chandrasekaran.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: ‘An epochal contribution’

In a statement, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said that Singh’s epoch-making contribution has been to India’s economic transformation. “His most defining contribution -- the epochal '91 reforms spurred a multi-decadal economic boom and reshaped the calculus of possibilities for India and Indians,” Birla said.
 
Birla said that Singh’s journey from humble beginnings to the Prime Minister’s office was a testament to India’s boundless potential.

Anil Ambani: ‘A testament to service’

Anil Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Group, also pays tribute to the former PM, saying he has hailed Singh as a very humble and wise man. Citing the Guru Granth Sahib, Ambani said, “His vision and integrity will inspire generations.”
 
Ambani described Singh’s life as a guiding light for India, symbolising unwavering dedication to the nation.

Other tributes from industry leaders

In a post on X, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal described Singh as a ‘statesman of humility and wisdom’, while RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka remembered him as an ‘architect of economic reforms who shaped modern India with intellect, grace, and integrity’.
 
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said Singh had a “deep love for the nation,” while Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon, praised him as an “erudite economist and a man of high integrity.”

A nation in mourning

As tributes pour in from all corners, India remembers the man, Manmohan Singh, not only as a two-term Prime Minister but also as a truly transformative leader whose policies kept the country on a path towards global prominence. His quiet determination and unwavering commitment to India will be cherished for generations.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

