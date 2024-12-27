Business Standard

Manmohan considered military action after 2011 attack: Ex-UK PM Cameron

Manmohan considered military action after 2011 attack: Ex-UK PM Cameron

In his memoir, David Cameron recounts Manmohan Singh's warning of potential military action against Pakistan if another terror attack akin to the 2011 Mumbai bombings were to take place

Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron revealed in his memoir that Manmohan Singh, in the aftermath of the July 2011 Mumbai bombings, warned that India would have no choice but to take military action against Pakistan if such an attack were to occur again.
 
The 2011 Mumbai bombings involved three coordinated explosions at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar, and Dadar West in Mumbai between 6.54 pm and 7.06 pm on July 13, 2011. These attacks resulted in 26 deaths and left 130 injured.
 
In his 2019 book ‘For the Record’, Cameron wrote, “I got on well with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was a saintly man, but he was robust on the threats India faced. On a later visit he told me that another terrorist attack like that in Mumbai in July 2011, and India would have to take military action against Pakistan.”
 
 
During a 2013 visit to Amritsar, while both were serving as Prime Ministers, Cameron described the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a “deeply shameful event” in British history.

Nation bids farewell to Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, widely recognised as the architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night (December 26) at Delhi’s AIIMS.

The final journey of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is set to commence at 9.30 am on Saturday, starting from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to the cremation site, according to party general secretary KC Venugopal.
 
Venugopal said that Singh’s mortal remains would be kept at his residence, 3 Motilal Nehru Road, on Friday to enable the public to pay their respects. “At 8 am tomorrow, December 28, his mortal remains will be taken to the AICC headquarters where public and Congress workers will have the opportunity to offer their tributes between 8.30 am and 9.30 am,” Venugopal said.
 
[With agency inputs]

Topics : Manmohan Singh Congress David Cameron

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

