LIVE: India, China reach consensus to restore ground situation along LAC, says MoD year-end review
The Ministry of Defence has said that India and China have developed a broad consensus on achieving a broad consensus on the Line of Actual Control. The statement by MoD, as part of its year end review, said that India and China are on the road to restore the ground situation in some areas along the LAC. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the Britishers tried to hide the truth and filled the minds of people with lies. He further added that the Britishers due to their power and our ignorance planted lies. "The British covered up the truth and filled the minds of the people of our country with many lies. One of them was that most of the people seen in India today have come from outside. At that time, the Dravidians had driven them into the jungle," said the RSS chief. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to invest $11 billion in southern Andhra Pradesh state for a new refinery and petrochemical project to meet rising fuel demand in the world's fastest-growing major economy, its chairman said. India wants to emerge as a major refining hub supplying fuel to the global markets as Western companies are cutting crude processing capacities in favour of energy transition.
V-P Dhankhar's Jammu tour rescheduled due to State mourning for former PM Manmohan Singh
Law and order has improved in UP but not 100% safe for women yet: Guv Patel
The Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday said that the law and order situation has improved in the state but there was still time before it could be termed as "100 per cent safe for women". She said that she hoped a day would come when women would debate in the Parliament while their husbands would wait for them at home after preparing a meal.
Hindu-Americans in US launch B'desh religious violence awareness campaign
Delhi residents wake up to light rain, reduced visibility
Light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday morning, as a layer of fog covered the city, resulting in reduced visibility. As per the India Meteorological Department, the lowest recorded temperature on Friday is 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is 20 degrees Celsius. The IMD has predicted a "thunderstorm with rain" for Delhi on Friday and Saturday. With this, more showers are expected to drizzle over the city.
First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:36 AM IST