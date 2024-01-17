Sensex (    %)
                        
Leopardess with two cubs roaming Indore Infosys campus: Forest officials

According to the DFO, this indicates a female leopard is roaming in the Infosys premises and has kept her cubs in a wheat field with standing crop so that they can be safe there

leopard

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Forest department personnel searching for a leopardess around IT giant Infosys' campus in Indore widened their rescue operation after getting information on Wednesday about the presence of two cubs of the wild cat in a nearby agriculture field, an official said.
The wild cat was first spotted on Tuesday between 11 am and 12 pm in the Super Corridor area, where the Infosys' campus is located, prompting the forest department to launch a rescue operation. Later, a local farmer told the forest department he had spotted two leopard cubs in an agriculture field located adjacent to the premises.

Indore Forest Divisional Officer (DFO) MS Solanki told PTI, "We have been searching for the leopard since Tuesday in and around the Infosys campus. We were told by a farmer on Wednesday morning that he spotted two leopard cubs in a wheat field adjacent to the compound."

According to the DFO, this indicates a female leopard is roaming in the Infosys premises and has kept her cubs in a wheat field with standing crop so that they can be safe there.

A cage has been placed at the Infosys campus and drone cameras are being used in the rescue operation for the leopardess and her cubs, he said.

Spread across 130 acres, a large portion of the Infosys campus is an open area covered with grass and shrubs. Infosys operates its campus or Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in the Super Corridor area of the Madhya Pradesh's commercial capital. Another IT giant TCS, too, has its SEZ is the area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

