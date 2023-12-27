Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Noida Police issues advisory for New Year's eve, drunk drivers on radar

The Noida Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for December 31, cautioning the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on New Year's Eve.

Expats increasingly find Delhi unlivable

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Noida
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Noida Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for December 31, cautioning the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on New Year's Eve.
The police also warned of strict action in the form of hefty fines and vehicle seizures against those found flouting the traffic rules, especially in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the advisory, the police said various traffic arrangements and diversions will be made to reduce vehicle congestion on roads on New Year's Eve.
The diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, according to the police advisory.
The police advised the people to only park their vehicles at designated parking lots and not leave those on the roads or unauthorised spots.
"In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number - 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the police stated in the advisory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Delhi traffic police advisory amid Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Prez Murmu's Visit

Delhi traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras. Details

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

TN DGP office receives 'bomb threat' for multiple locations in Chennai

19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

Aiims Delhi issues guidelines for Covid-19 suspected, positive patients

25 Indians from grounded plane seeking asylum in France freed: Reports

Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions as ops disrupted by foggy weather

Topics : noida Police New Year Eve Traffic violation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon