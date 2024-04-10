Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Let's spread love, kindness: Prez Murmu greets citizens on eve of Eid

This festival marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan and gives us the message of love and brotherhood, she said

President Droupadi Murmu addresses during the launch of the first indigenous CAR-T cell therapy, in Mumbai, Thursday, April 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

She said, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, "let us spread the feelings of love, kindness and compassion. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, and said this festival motivates all to lead a peaceful life and work for the prosperity of the society.
This festival marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan and gives us the message of love and brotherhood, she said.

"This festival promotes unity, forgiveness and charity. Eid is the occasion to help the poor and deprived people and share our happiness with them. This festival motivates us to lead a peaceful life and work for prosperity of the society," Murmu said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She said, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, "let us spread the feelings of love, kindness and compassion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : president Eid-ul-Fitr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon