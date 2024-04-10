Sensex (    %)
                             
JNU India's highest-ranked university: QS World University Rankings

Under the subject of Development Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University was ranked 20th

Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jawaharlal Nehru University emerged as the highest-ranked Indian university in the list announced by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), the London-based higher education analytics firm, for various subjects.

Under the subject of Development Studies, JNU was ranked 20th in the QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday. The university was also the country's top-ranked university in the subjects of Geography, History, Modern Languages, Politics & International Relations, Anthropology, English Language & Literature, and Linguistics.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Ahmedabad grabbed the next best rank of 22nd in the subject of Business & Management Studies. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Bangalore secured the first spot in the Accounting & Finance subject.

The rankings were a comparative analysis of the performance of more than 16,400 individual university programmes, taken by students at over 1,500 universities which can be found in 95 countries and territories, across 56 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas of Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences.

A total of 69 Indian universities made it to the rankings with 424 entries across all subjects. It is 19.4 per cent higher than the previous year's 355 entries. As many as 72 per cent of the Indian entries this year are either new to the list, showed improvement, or maintained their positions.

In the broader Asian region, India secured the second spot in terms of the number of universities featured, trailing only behind China which had 101 universities in the list.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) secured 25th rank in the subject of Engineering - Mineral & Mining. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) secured 29th spot in Petroleum Engineering.

According to QS, India stands as one of the world's most rapidly expanding research centres. From 2017 to 2022, its research output surged by an impressive 54 per cent, based on data from Scopus/Elsevier, QS' bibliometric and research affiliate. This increase is not only more than double the global average but also significantly exceeds the output of its more traditionally recognised Western peers.

"In terms of volume, India is now the world's fourth-largest producer of research, generating 1.3 million academic papers in this period, trailing only behind China's 4.5 million, the United States' 4.4 million, and slightly less than the United Kingdom's 1.4 million," said QS Senior Vice-President Ben Sowter.

"Given its current trajectory, India is on the brink of overtaking the United Kingdom in research productivity. However, in terms of research impact, measured by citation count, India ranks ninth globally for the 2017-2022 period. While it is an impressive result, prioritising high-quality, impactful research and its dissemination within the academic community is the essential next step," Sowter added.

Topics : Jawaharlal Nehru University World University Rankings college rankings

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

