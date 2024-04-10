Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Setback for AAP as Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand quits govt, party

Raaj Kumar Anand says he quit the posts as he did not want to associate his name with 'corruption'

Raaj Kumar Anand, Raaj Kumar

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand speaks to the media after he resigned from the cabinet and quit the AAP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from both posts on Wednesday, alleging the organisation had changed its anti-graft principle to become "involved in corruption".

"I joined AAP after being inspired by its strong stance against corruption. However, today, the party finds itself embroiled in corrupt practices. Therefore, I have decided to quit," said Anand, who served as the social welfare, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes minister, at a press conference in Delhi.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


He accused AAP of discriminatory practices in allotting leadership roles. "There is no Dalit MLA or councillor in the Aam Aadmi Party. Dalit leaders are not even appointed to leadership positions. I follow the principles of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. If I cannot work for Dalits, then there is no point in being in the party," he said.

The AAP MLA’s resignation comes at a time when Kejriwal is in judicial custody in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy.

In response to a question about the timing of his resignation, Anand said, “It is not about the timing. Till yesterday, we were under the impression that we are being framed, but after the High Court verdict, it seems that there is something wrong at our end.” The High Court on Tuesday rejected Kejriwal’s bail plea.

Meanwhile, Anand is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in an alleged money laundering case relating to unaccounted business investments in hawala payments sent to China in 2023.

In November last year, after conducting searches at 13 places, including Anand’s premises, the ED alleged that evidence relating to unaccounted business investments and hawala payments sent to China in 2023 was recovered from some of his key employees. This, according to the agency, was apart from Rs 74 lakh in cash along with various incriminating documents/digital records that were also recovered.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Liquor policy case: Kejriwal's plea seeking more time with lawyers rejected

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

BBC splits operations in India, forms indigenous news company after surveys

Thomas Cook launches 'helicopter darshan' to Adi Kailash, Om Parvat

'Will rip you apart': SC to U'khand officers over Patanjali action delay

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Traffic snarls in central Delhi as BJP demands CM Kejriwal's resignation

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government AAP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon