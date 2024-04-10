Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here are the 20 best wishes, messages, and quotes

Eid-ul-Fitr which is also called Meethi Eid is an auspicious festival of Muslims which is celebrated across the world. It is observed with great enthusiasm by the followers of Islam. The Eid-ul-Fitr festival falls immediately after Ramadan month after the crescent moon of Shawwal is sighted. All the Muslim festivals are based on the lunar calendar, therefore, the moon sighting dates of Muslim festivals are important.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be celebrated on April 11, 2024, while other countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia, and more, will observe it on April 10, 2024.

This festival is a time of peace and celebration, and it is a time when they come together as a community marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan which is a time of spiritual reflection and celebration.

On this auspicious occasion, people will greet each other with Eid Mubarak 2024 best wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here are the best wishes, messages, and quotes