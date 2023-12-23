Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lifting Hijab ban raises concern on secularity of educational spaces: BJP

Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal

Hijab

Students wearing hijab who were denied entry, outside IDSG Government College in Chikmagalur (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP has strongly reacted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to lift the ban on wearing Hijab in classrooms, saying it raises concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces.
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has ordered withdrawal of the ban, observing that choice of dress and food is personal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the government is dividing young minds along religious lines.
"CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces," the Shikaripura MLA said.
"By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah government is promoting dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment," he said.
The BJP state chief said it was crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students can focus on academics without the influence of religious practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

Ban on hijab to be withdrawn in Karnataka on Dec 23: CM Siddaramaiah

Israel vows to continue fight in Gaza despite rising international pressure

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah set to present State Budget today at 12 noon

Israel strikes downtown Gaza City, mobilises 300,000 reservists amid war

Latest LIVE: Congress will form government in Odisha, says Sarat Patnaik

One dead, another injured after mortar shell explodes in Jammu and Kashmir

Uttarakhand govt prohibits strikes in state services for 6 months

Will establish sister city relationship between Janakpur, Ayodhya: Nepal

India takes over as co-chair of IONS Working Groups on Maritime Security

Topics : BJP Karnataka education hijab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon