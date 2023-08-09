Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.51%)
65512.87 -333.63
Nifty (-0.48%)
19477.70 -93.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.74%)
5376.30 + 39.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.23%)
37824.15 -88.35
Nifty Bank (-0.82%)
44597.90 -366.55
Heatmap

Light rain predicted in Delhi for next 2 days, temp to be around 35 degrees

The weather department has predicted light rain over the next two days, but little respite on Wednesday, which may witness high humidity

rains, Shimla

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The weather department has predicted light rain over the next two days, but little respite on Wednesday, which may witness high humidity.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.
A generally cloudy sky and light rain is predicted over the next two days.
Delhi has already recorded 762 mm of rainfall this year so far, which is around 99 per cent of the average annual precipitation of 774 mm.
Bountiful rains in July gave Delhi its best air quality for the month in five years, while the average maximum temperature also dropped to its lowest level since 2016, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read

Season's first heavy rain spell in Delhi, yellow alert issued for Sunday

Delhi sees dense fog but min temp 3 notches above normal at 14.6 degrees C

PM10 rise to hazardous levels as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Humidity can complicate heat stress burden for Global South: Research

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

Six bills, including Data Protection Bill listed in Rajya Sabha today

Fire at sofa factory in Mayapuri industrial area, 7 hurt including 2 cops

4 killed in two separate incidents involving apple-laden trucks in Shimla

Meghalaya CM Sangma seeks PM Modi's intervention for ILP implementation

The city recorded 384.6 mm of rainfall in July, which is the second-highest in the month in the last 15 years, compared to the normal of 195.8 mm.
It gauged above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May, and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.
Topics : IMD on rains monsoon forecast IMD Indian monsoon monsoon rainfall

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodayRBI Repo RateGold-Silver PriceTop HeadlinesMPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon