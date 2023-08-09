Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.53%)
65499.32 -347.18
Nifty (-0.32%)
19508.80 -62.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5378.00 + 41.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
37817.25 -95.25
Nifty Bank (-0.47%)
44751.20 -213.25
Heatmap

Meghalaya CM Sangma seeks PM Modi's intervention for ILP implementation

Sangma, who led a delegation, also sought the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution

This election will decide the future and fate of Conrad Sangma’s (pictured) National People’s Party

ILP is an official travel document issued by the Centre to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period

Press Trust of India Shillong
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought his intervention for the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the northeastern state, officials said here.
Sangma, who led a delegation, also sought the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
"The delegation on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the PM, seeking his intervention in addressing major concerns of the state -- ILP and inclusion of the two languages, which are spoken by the majority of the people, in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," an official told PTI.
ILP is an official travel document issued by the Centre to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.
Of the eight states in the northeastern region, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland are currently under the ILP regime.
Sangma apprised Modi of the inadequacy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in safeguarding tribal interests despite its exclusion provision for tribal areas.

Also Read

People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM

BJP fumes after permission for PM Modi's rally at Meghalaya stadium denied

Not involved in denying permission to PM's rally in Tura, says Meghalaya CM

NPP chief Conrad Sangma likely to take oath as Meghalaya CM on Tuesday

Don't waste vote on other parties, pledge support for NPP: Meghalaya CM

Mumbai suburban services delayed due to technical snag in local train

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande leaves for UK to attend military event

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Indigenous peoples' rights must be protected for sake of humanity: Mamata

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

In 2019, the state sought the implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873.
Sangma also emphasised the need for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
"A resolution to this effect was passed by the Meghalaya Assembly in November 2018, and the matter is currently pending with the Centre," the official said.
The delegation, of which Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma was also a member, briefed the PM on the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border committees set up to end the boundary dispute.
"A joint survey by both states is underway to demarcate boundaries in these resolved areas," the official said.
Noting that Meghalaya has 17 major tribes, and many sub-tribes, Sangma sought the expansion of seats in the three autonomous district councils to accommodate all stakeholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Meghalaya Conrad Sangma

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodayRBI Repo RateGold-Silver PriceTop HeadlinesMPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon