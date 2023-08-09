Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65476.28 -370.22
Nifty (-0.41%)
19490.05 -80.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
5374.30 + 37.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
37818.80 -93.70
Nifty Bank (-0.63%)
44681.15 -283.30
Heatmap

Fire at sofa factory in Mayapuri industrial area, 7 hurt including 2 cops

According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-story sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap

Representative Image

The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two policemen and seven civilians were injured putting out a fire that broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area early Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-story sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap.
The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said.
The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said.
Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.
The injured were identified as Rakesh, 35, Ram Niwas, 60, Santosh, 27, Harichand, 35, Vikrant, 25, Kishan, 23, and Inderjeet, 33. Head constables Randhir Singh and Vikrant too received burn injuries in the incident, fire officials said.

Also Read

Fire at car service centre in Mayapuri damages nearly 20 vehicles: Official

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

4 killed in two separate incidents involving apple-laden trucks in Shimla

Meghalaya CM Sangma seeks PM Modi's intervention for ILP implementation

Mumbai suburban services delayed due to technical snag in local train

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande leaves for UK to attend military event

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

According to police, the factory dealt in iron spring (used in making sofas) in Mayapuri Phase II.
A crime team was called at the spot to investigate the fire.
A case is being registered at Mayapuri Police Station, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Fire accident Police

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodayRBI Repo RateGold-Silver PriceTop HeadlinesMPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon