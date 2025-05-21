Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Lightning claim 28 more lives in 2024 compared to 2023 in Marathwada

Lightning claim 28 more lives in 2024 compared to 2023 in Marathwada

As per an official report, 48 people had died in 2023 in all eight districts of Marathwada due to lightning strikes

The death toll due to lightning strikes in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra has gone up by 28 to 76 in 2024. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

The death toll due to lightning strikes in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra has gone up by 28 to 76 in 2024 compared to the previous year, officials said.

As per an official report, 48 people had died in 2023 in all eight districts of Marathwada due to lightning strikes. 

The total number of fatalities due to flood and other monsoon-related calamities also climbed by 47 to 126 in 2024, it said.

The highest number of 15 deaths in 2024 due to lightning strikes was recorded in Latur district, followed by Jalna (12), Beed (11), Parbhani and Nanded (10 each), Dharashiv (4) and Hingoli (3).

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

