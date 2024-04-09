Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No fire at Aiims Delhi: DFS confirms getting call, but it was false alarm

The call was made by a nearby resident at fire control room number 101 at 9.28 pm. The caller said that a fire broke out on top floor of the surgery block in AIIMS, they said

AIIMS Delhi

The officer said that the caller has accepted that he mistakenly made the call.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A false alarm of fire at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was given to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) control room here on Tuesday evening, officials said.
The call was made by a nearby resident at fire control room number 101 at 9.28 pm. The caller said that a fire broke out on top floor of the surgery block in AIIMS, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Soon after the call, we sent seven fire tenders to the spot but they found no fire had occurred. There were some fumes from the LED light, which the caller believed that it is a fire," said an official of DFS.
The local police also reached the spot and later declared the call as bogus, he said.
The officer said that the caller has accepted that he mistakenly made the call.
However, the police said that it is investigating the matter further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

Govt wants all AIIMS to be fully functional, hiring taking place: Mandaviya

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 7 Aiims worth Rs 10,000 crore in 10 days

Delhi AIIMS to implement integrated nursing education, service model

Delhi AIIMS takes steps to address bed availability, patient comfort

Madhya Pradesh government earns record revenue from excise this year

Why can't states impose laws on industrial alcohol to stop its abuse: SC

Arrest legal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail: Delhi High Court

Chandrayaan-4 mission in process of developing: Isro chairman Somanath

MoRTH builds over 12,000 km of highways in FY24, 2nd highest so far

Topics : AIIMS Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon