No fire at Aiims Delhi: DFS confirms getting call, but it was false alarm

A false alarm of fire at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was given to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) control room here on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The call was made by a nearby resident at fire control room number 101 at 9.28 pm. The caller said that a fire broke out on top floor of the surgery block in AIIMS, they said.

"Soon after the call, we sent seven fire tenders to the spot but they found no fire had occurred. There were some fumes from the LED light, which the caller believed that it is a fire," said an official of DFS.

The local police also reached the spot and later declared the call as bogus, he said.

The officer said that the caller has accepted that he mistakenly made the call.

However, the police said that it is investigating the matter further.