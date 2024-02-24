LIVE: Assam repeals Muslim Marriages & Divorces Act in a step towards UCC

During the budget session on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar emphasized that electricity in the state would not be distributed for free, clarifying that the government offers it at a significantly reduced cost. Nitish Kumar reiterated that he had consistently communicated that providing electricity without charge was not on the agenda. From the outset, Nitish Kumar stated, "I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price so that it remains affordable. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for free, but we never said that." The Chief Minister further underlined this stance, asserting, "Even during the elections, we communicated that this is for everyone's safety; it will not be provided for free.



The Pakistan government has implemented Section 144 in the southern region of the province in anticipation of an upcoming protest coinciding with the inaugural session of the provincial assembly, where newly elected members will convene. This decision, reported by Geo News, comes as the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam have declared intentions to organize a demonstration outside the assembly building, raising concerns about alleged election rigging.

Moving towards the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the Assam Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, decided on Friday to revoke the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935. Consequently, the Special Marriages Act will govern all aspects of Muslim marriages and divorces. State Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, addressing the media following the Cabinet meeting, described this move as a significant stride towards realizing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).