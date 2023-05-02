Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.
Under Operation Kaveri, the 10th flight carrying Indian nationals left Jeddah as fighting continues in conflict-ridden Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.
The flight has 231 passengers onboard and is en route to Ahmedabad.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a special audit of a helicopter operator Kestrel Aviation in Kedarnath, days after an official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) was killed after being hit by a chopper's tail rotor blade after the inspection of the helipad.