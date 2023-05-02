

The flight has 231 passengers onboard and is en route to Ahmedabad. Under Operation Kaveri, the 10th flight carrying Indian nationals left Jeddah as fighting continues in conflict-ridden Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started a special audit of a helicopter operator Kestrel Aviation in Kedarnath, days after an official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) was killed after being hit by a chopper's tail rotor blade after the inspection of the helipad.

Two Pakistani men, suspected to be engaged in narcotics trafficking, were killed by the Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Tuesday.