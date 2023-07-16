After a relative lull of two days, Delhi saw heavy rains in Saturday evening, leading to waterlogging and massive traffic snarls in places that were already reeling from flood-like situations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to take stock of the situation on ground. Taking to Twitter, the LG said that PM Modi “called up just after reaching the country to take a detailed account of the flood situation in Delhi and had complete information of the efforts being made in this regard. He has directed to do all possible work in the interest of Delhi’s people with the Centre’s help and cooperation.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with all ministers regarding the flood situation in the capital, and the relief efforts to deal with it. Speaking about the meet, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that all relief camps have been set up with all basic facilities. “Responsibility for relief and rescue operations in six flood-affected districts divided among six ministers. We have informed LG VK Saxena about the condition,” Bhardwaj said.