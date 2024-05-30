LIVE: Delhi's fire dept receives 220 calls in a day amid heatwave, says Atul Garg

Rajkot game zone fire: A court in Gujarat's Rajkot has sought a report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a plea seeking registration of criminal cases against the IAS, IPS officers, and others who were suspended. The petition argued that the grounds on which these officials were transferred or suspended were enough to register an FIR. The officials were suspended after 27 people lost their lives in a deadly fire in a TRP game zone on May 25.



Delhiites have no relief as the national capital continues to reel under the heatwave. While dealing with the scorching heat, the capital is also facing water shortage in many parts. Water is being supplied in many areas through tankers. Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced a fine of Rs 2,000 for wasting water in the national capital. In a letter, Atishi asked the agency to deploy over 200 teams across Delhi to crack down upon washing of cars with piped water, overflow of tanks, and domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.

Amid the ongoing heatwave across several parts of North India, Delhi Fire Department's Director Atul Garg said that the department has received over 220 calls in a day. He added that this is the highest number of calls the fire department has received, except Diwali. This comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a clarification regarding the maximum temperature of over 52.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Mungeshpur. According to the latest information provided by IMD, there was an "error in the sensor or local factor."