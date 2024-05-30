LIVE: Delhi's fire dept receives 220 calls in a day amid heatwave, says Atul Garg
LIVE news updates: As Delhi reels under extreme heatwave, fire dept receives over 220 calls in a day. Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Amid the ongoing heatwave across several parts of North India, Delhi Fire Department's Director Atul Garg said that the department has received over 220 calls in a day. He added that this is the highest number of calls the fire department has received, except Diwali. This comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a clarification regarding the maximum temperature of over 52.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Mungeshpur. According to the latest information provided by IMD, there was an "error in the sensor or local factor."
Delhiites have no relief as the national capital continues to reel under the heatwave. While dealing with the scorching heat, the capital is also facing water shortage in many parts. Water is being supplied in many areas through tankers. Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced a fine of Rs 2,000 for wasting water in the national capital. In a letter, Atishi asked the agency to deploy over 200 teams across Delhi to crack down upon washing of cars with piped water, overflow of tanks, and domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes.
Rajkot game zone fire: A court in Gujarat's Rajkot has sought a report from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on a plea seeking registration of criminal cases against the IAS, IPS officers, and others who were suspended. The petition argued that the grounds on which these officials were transferred or suspended were enough to register an FIR. The officials were suspended after 27 people lost their lives in a deadly fire in a TRP game zone on May 25.
10:02 AM
Soil piles fall on excavator machine in Maharashtra's Palghar, operator trapped: NDRF
Soil piles fell on an excavator machine last night during tunnel shaft excavation work of the Surya Water Supply Project at Sasun Navghar village in Vasai, Palghar district in Maharashtra. An operator is trapped under the soil in the tunnel shaft. Rescue operation underway: NDRF
9:44 AM
North Korea fires missile into Sea of Japan a day after firing garbage filled balloons to South Korea
North Korea has now fired missiles into the Sea of Japan. This comes a day after North Korea sent poop-filled balloons into South Korea
9:22 AM
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das comments on MCC violation
"There is law that determines what is the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). But, if someone visits a temple, and meditates for spiritual reasons...that's not a violation of the MCC. The Election Commission knows this and even the opposition knows this. But, since it's about the PM, who gets the energy from meditation that makes him win. The opposition knows this and hence they are opposing everything to stop the PM from winning its third term...", says Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das
9:09 AM
No relief for Delhiites: Amid sweltering heat, water shortage issue now surfaces in parts of Delhi
9:06 AM
Rajkot game zone fire: Gujarat court seeks SIT report over filing of criminal cases against accused
9:04 AM
Delhi fire dept's chief says over 220 calls received in a single day amid extreme heatwave
First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:00 AM IST