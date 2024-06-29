LIVE: Heavy rains pound Delhi; five dead, waterlogging, traffic snarls add to chaos

The women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday requested the National Commission for Women to investigate Apple's contract manufacturer after Reuters reported that Apple supplier Foxconn rejects married women from iPhone assembly jobs in the country. "It is imperative to conduct a thorough investigation into these claims and ensure that the rights of women employees at Foxconn Hon Hai are protected," Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing wrote in a letter to the Commission, posted on X.

Five individuals succumbed to rain-related incidents in Delhi on Friday, June 28 as Monsoon arrived in the national caputal with a fury early in the morning. Rains lashed the city with its highest rainfall in a single day of June in 88 years which brought Delhi to a standstill with streets flooded, traffic in chaos and some commuters stranded on roads. Severe waterlogging on Delhi roads led to long and painful traffic jams. The deceased included a cab driver who died after a portion of a canopy at the Delhi's IGI airport collapsed on cars following the rains. Flight operations were suspended at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 following the incident. A political mudslinging followed the tragedy where BJP and Congress blamed each other for the collapse of the structure.