LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold mega rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand today; Sunita Kejriwal to also participate

Lok Sabha polls: Ahead of the remaining remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance are gearing up for a massive show of strength at the Ulgulan rally scheduled today in Ranchi. While the first phase of polling concluded on April 19, Jharkhand is set to begin its four-phased election from May 13. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal is also expected to particiapte in the mega rally organisied by the opposition parties.
8:43 AM
Posters of INDIA alliance put up at ground in Ranchi ahead of the mega rally of opposition parties
8:40 AM
2 Japanese navy helicopters crash in Pacific Ocean; 1 dead, 7 missing as search operation continues
Two Japanese navy helicopters, each carrying four crew members, crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during a nighttime training flight. As per some reports, Japan's defence Minister Minoru Kihara stated that the helicopters, SH-60K choppers from the Maritime Self Defense Force, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo. One crew member was recovered from the waters but was later pronounced dead. Search operation is still underway for the remaining seven crew members who are missing.
8:35 AM
Ukraine's Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thank US govt for passage of aid package
On Saturday, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives passed the first in a series of bills as part of a $95 billion legislative package. This package aims to provide security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, despite objections from party hardliners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US lawmakers after they voted in favour of aid packages for their countries.
8:33 AM
INDIA alliance to hold Ulgulan rally in Ranchi today, Sunita Kejriwal also expected to participate
Lok Sabha polls: INDIA alliance is gearing up for a massive show of strength at the Ulgulan rally scheduled today in Ranchi, Jharkhand today. While the first phase of polling concluded on April 19, Jharkhand is set to begin its four-phased election from May 13. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal is also expected to particiapte in the mega rally organisied by the opposition parties.
First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:30 AM IST