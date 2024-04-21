LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold mega rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand today; Sunita Kejriwal to also participate

Two Japanese navy helicopters, each carrying four crew members, crashed in the Pacific Ocean south of Tokyo during a nighttime training flight. As per some reports, Japan's defence Minister Minoru Kihara stated that the helicopters, SH-60K choppers from the Maritime Self Defense Force, lost contact late Saturday near Torishima island, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of Tokyo. One crew member was recovered from the waters but was later pronounced dead. Rescuers are still searching for the remaining seven crew members who are missing.

On Saturday, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives passed the first in a series of bills as part of a $95 billion legislative package. This package aims to provide security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, despite objections from party hardliners. The Senate, which is currently majority Democratic, passed a similar measure over two months ago. Leaders from both parties, including Democratic President Joe Biden and top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell, have been urging embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US lawmakers after they voted in favour of aid packages for their countries.