Wayanad landslide LIVE news: 19 killed, hundreds feared trapped; rescue ops underway
BS Web Team New Delhi
Nineteen people were killed and several persons were reportedly missing after massive landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district today morning.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.
A one-year-old child of a Nepali family living in Thondernad village died in a landslide, according to the Wayanad district authorities. The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office.
He added that in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room.
Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after about 18 coaches of a train bound for Mumbai derailed in Jharkhand early Tuesday morning. The Howara-CSMT Express derailed near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur at around 3.45 am. Railway officials stated that the incident occurred after a goods train coming from the opposite side derailed and impacted the passenger train passing by from the opposite side.
9:22 AM
19 killed, hundreds feared trapped amid landslides in Wayanad
Nineteen bodies were recovered and many people were reportedly missing after landslides rocked the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district this morning.
9:13 AM
Jharkhand train crash: Injured passengers brought to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur
9:06 AM
Light to moderate showers expected over Kerala in next 3 hours
Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most locations, with occasional intense to very intense showers, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
9:00 AM
State ministers will be arriving to coordinate the rescue efforts, says Kerala CM
All government agencies are involved in search and rescue operations following massive landslides in the Wayanad district, particularly near Meppadi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today. State ministers will be arriving to coordinate the rescue efforts, he added.
8:57 AM
Kerala Landslide LIVE updates: LoP Rahul Gandhi calls for urgent relief efforts after Wayanad lanslides
"I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon. I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured me that rescue operations are underway. I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.
8:52 AM
2 killed, 20 injured after 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in J'khand
The accident occurred at 3.45 AM near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), officials said.
8:51 AM
Vigilance officers uncover 52 plots, 6 buildings linked to senior excise officer in Odisha
Two days after uncovering 34 plots and houses owned by an engineer, anti-corruption vigilance officers in Odisha detected 52 plots and six multi-storey buildings linked to a senior officer in the excise department.
Acting on complaints that the officer possessed property exceeding his known sources of income, a team of vigilance officers, including 10 DSPs, 15 inspectors, and other staff, on Monday raided 10 locations associated with Rama Chandra Mishra, joint commissioner of the excise department.
8:47 AM
10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway
Ten people, including two children, were confirmed to have died in landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district on Tuesday, authorities said.
Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in the Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a Nepali family died in the Thondernad village.
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:49 AM IST