Wayanad landslide LIVE news: 19 killed, hundreds feared trapped; rescue ops underway

Nineteen people were killed and several persons were reportedly missing after massive landslides struck the hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district today morning.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations in the wake of massive landslides that struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district, leaving hundreds feared to be trapped.

A one-year-old child of a Nepali family living in Thondernad village died in a landslide, according to the Wayanad district authorities. The operations will be coordinated, and state ministers will reach the hilly district to lead the rescue activities, Chief Minister Vijayan said in a statement issued by his office.

He added that in the wake of the landslides and other rain-related disasters in Wayanad district, the Health Department -- National Health Mission -- has opened a control room.

